Unveiling Trophy Of Inter Provincial Women's Softball C’ship Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said providing equal opportunities to women players in sports, would not only empower them, but also pave new horizons for future generations.

He expressed these views while unveiling the trophy of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship in a grand ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House, said a press release.

Hosting the Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship was an honor for Sindh, as this championship would further promote equality and mutual respect between the provinces, he said.

Softball Federation of Pakistan President, Asif Azeem, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhan Essa, Vice President Tehmina Asif, PNSC General Manager Admin Commodore Masood ul Hasan, Assistant Manager Admin Ayesha Leena were also present on the occasion.

Tessori said as Governor of Sindh, he was proud that Sindh is hosting the first women's softball championship at the inter-provincial level.

This event will promote equality, mutual respect and the national unity across the country. The passion for softball among women of Sindh will grow through this championship despite bringing new talent to fore, he said and assured Sindh Softball Association (SSA) of all-out support for hosting the championship.

President Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem said that the patronage of softball by the Governor of Sindh was welcome note for this game.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held at KPT Football Stadium, Karachi on May 30, while the final of the championship would be played on June 1, he said.

SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa said we were fortunate that the unveiling ceremony of the championship trophy was held at the Governor House. Organizing the championship will be very helpful in the promotion and development of softball in the country, he said.

