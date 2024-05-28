Open Menu

Wapda, PAF, Rangers, Sindh Greens Wins Matches In Memorial Basketball Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Wapda, Pakistan Air Force, Rangers, Sindh Greens earned victories in the first round of All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex, Karachi.

The six-day tournament organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) was inaugurated by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui while Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation Muhammad Yaqoob Qadry and other personalities were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

On the first day, Wapda after a one-sided competition defeated Sindh Whites by 74-36 points. In the second match, Pakistan Rangers defeated Balochistan by 74-40 points while Sindh Greens defeated Sindh Whites by 84-53 points.

In the fourth match on the Pakistan Air Force defeated Islamabad by 75-43 points while Police defeated Sindh Yellow by 62-32 points.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui appreciated the arrangements of the tournament and efforts made by the organizers to attract youth towards the game of basketball.

