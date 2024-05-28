Wapda, PAF, Rangers, Sindh Greens Wins Matches In Memorial Basketball Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Wapda, Pakistan Air Force, Rangers, Sindh Greens earned victories in the first round of All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex, Karachi.
The six-day tournament organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) was inaugurated by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui while Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation Muhammad Yaqoob Qadry and other personalities were also present on the occasion, said a press release.
On the first day, Wapda after a one-sided competition defeated Sindh Whites by 74-36 points. In the second match, Pakistan Rangers defeated Balochistan by 74-40 points while Sindh Greens defeated Sindh Whites by 84-53 points.
In the fourth match on the Pakistan Air Force defeated Islamabad by 75-43 points while Police defeated Sindh Yellow by 62-32 points.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui appreciated the arrangements of the tournament and efforts made by the organizers to attract youth towards the game of basketball.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Unveiling trophy of Inter Provincial Women's Softball C’ship held18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team to play with full passion against Saudi Arabia: Trishan Patel5 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 4th update22 hours ago
-
England captain Buttler set to miss 3rd T20 against Pakistan1 day ago
-
Pakistan to host Australia in historic Volleyball Series1 day ago
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Swiatek through1 day ago
-
Sinner cruises into French Open second round1 day ago
-
2 KP players bag silver medal in South Asian Junior Tennis in Nepal1 day ago
-
USAID-KP Govt Games begins for a cause under project – Land Registration in Merged Areas1 day ago
-
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow1 day ago
-
More matches decided under PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Handball League-20241 day ago
-
Teams reaching Peshawar to participate in KP U23 Inter-Region Men, women games1 day ago