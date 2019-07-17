UrduPoint.com
Beijing Builds 5,285 5G Base Stations Citywide

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:41 PM

Beijing has built 5,285 5G base stations across the city by the end of June, the municipal telecom authorities said Wednesday

Constructed by the country's three major telecommunications operators, the 5G base stations are located in the city's urban core zones, the new airport, the horticultural expo and venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

As the next generation of mobile connectivity and data transmission, 5G technology will be epoch-making in a new era of the internet of Everything and of great strategic significance for the digital economy, said Wang Hui, deputy head of the Beijing Communications Administration.

The city is expected to achieve full 5G coverage in the capital functional areas, the central business district, innovation centers and the economic-technological development area, and the sub-center, according to the administration.

Gu Jinxu, chief engineer of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said that as 5G technology advances with enriched application of video surveillance, VR teaching and smart banking, the city will be at the forefront of the innovative development of the industry in China.

