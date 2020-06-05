Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campaign, Iranians Targeting Trump's
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:27 AM
Google on Thursday said Chinese hackers are targeting Joe Biden's Presidential campaign while Iranian hackers are targeting the campaign of President Donald Trump
"Recently TAG saw China APT group targeting Biden campaign staff & Iran APT targeting Trump campaign staff with phishing," Shane Huntley, from Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG), said on his Twitter.
"No sign of compromise. We sent users our govt attack warning and we referred to fed law enforcement."