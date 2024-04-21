itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

(@Abdulla99267510)

The event not only showcased the innovative new logo, which reflects itel's commitment to enhancing smart life services in emerging markets, but also marked the debut of the itel S24, a device engineered specifically for camera enthusiasts who seek premium features at competitive prices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) itel Pakistan, a leading mobile brand committed to providing high-quality, affordable technology, celebrated the unveiling of its new brand identity and the launch of the much-anticipated itel S24 smartphone at a grand event held at Lahore Fort.

Attended by industry leaders, media, and influencers, this event marked a transformative step for itel in the Pakistani market.

Mr. Veeki Chen, CEO of itel Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's direction: "Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil a new era for itel in Pakistan. We are fully committed to providing Pakistani consumers with innovative products that enhance their digital lifestyle.

The launch of the new itel S24 is a testament to our dedication to quality and affordability."

The itel S24 is equipped with a 108MP Ultra Clear Portrait Camera that ensures photography lovers can capture life's moments with unprecedented clarity and detail. Supported by the Helio G91 Powerful Octa-Core Processor, the device offers a seamless and responsive experience, handling demanding applications and multitasking with ease. The visual experience is elevated with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Punch-hole Display, providing users with vibrant and smooth visual performance. Additionally, the itel S24 offers expansive storage options with 256GB/128GB Storage and Memory Fusion technology, enhancing the 8+8 GB RAM setup, which uses unused memory to boost performance.

Expanding its market presence, itel plans to open itel Home Stores across Pakistan. These stores will not only feature smartphones but also an array of smart life solutions