Open Menu

Itel Celebrates Launch Of S24—a New Brand Identity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2024 | 06:44 PM

itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

The event not only showcased the innovative new logo, which reflects itel's commitment to enhancing smart life services in emerging markets, but also marked the debut of the itel S24, a device engineered specifically for camera enthusiasts who seek premium features at competitive prices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) itel Pakistan, a leading mobile brand committed to providing high-quality, affordable technology, celebrated the unveiling of its new brand identity and the launch of the much-anticipated itel S24 smartphone at a grand event held at Lahore Fort.

Attended by industry leaders, media, and influencers, this event marked a transformative step for itel in the Pakistani market.

The event not only showcased the innovative new logo, which reflects itel's commitment to enhancing smart life services in emerging markets, but also marked the debut of the itel S24, a device engineered specifically for camera enthusiasts who seek premium features at competitive prices.

Mr. Veeki Chen, CEO of itel Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's direction: "Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil a new era for itel in Pakistan. We are fully committed to providing Pakistani consumers with innovative products that enhance their digital lifestyle.

The launch of the new itel S24 is a testament to our dedication to quality and affordability."

The itel S24 is equipped with a 108MP Ultra Clear Portrait Camera that ensures photography lovers can capture life's moments with unprecedented clarity and detail. Supported by the Helio G91 Powerful Octa-Core Processor, the device offers a seamless and responsive experience, handling demanding applications and multitasking with ease. The visual experience is elevated with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Punch-hole Display, providing users with vibrant and smooth visual performance. Additionally, the itel S24 offers expansive storage options with 256GB/128GB Storage and Memory Fusion technology, enhancing the 8+8 GB RAM setup, which uses unused memory to boost performance.

Expanding its market presence, itel plans to open itel Home Stores across Pakistan. These stores will not only feature smartphones but also an array of smart life solutions

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Mobile Market Media Event Industry Love

Recent Stories

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

25 minutes ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

20 hours ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

20 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

20 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Technology