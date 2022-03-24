UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Switch To Payments In Rubles On Foreign Contracts - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail Published March 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Roscosmos to Switch to Payments in Rubles on Foreign Contracts - Rogozin

Russian space agency Roscosmos will now seek payment in rubles when doing business with foreign entities and countries, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian space agency Roscosmos will now seek payment in rubles when doing business with foreign entities and countries, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that all gas contracts will be in rubles and ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to make the relevant changes to existing deals.

"We will now also conclude all of our foreign contracts with the ruble (as Currency)," Rogozin told the Russian broadcaster Channel One.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Biden Administration Blaming Spike in US Gas Price ..

Biden Administration Blaming Spike in US Gas Prices on Putin 'Not Accurate' - Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Announcement Expected Friday Related ..

Sullivan Says Announcement Expected Friday Related to EU's Dependence on Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 US Monitoring Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Not Play ..

US Monitoring Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Not Playing Active Role - White House

2 minutes ago
 US to Announce Sanctions Thursday Against Russian ..

US to Announce Sanctions Thursday Against Russian Political, Business Figures - ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukra ..

NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukraine During Upcoming Summit - W ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military ..

Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military Committed War Crimes in Ukrai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>