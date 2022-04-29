UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroy Artem Rocket And Space Plant In Kiev - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published April 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed the Artem rocket and space plant in Kiev with a strike of high-precision long-range missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"High-precision long-range air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the production buildings of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kiev," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian military also hit three traction electrical substations in the areas of the railway junctions in the cities of Fastiv, Krasnosilka and Polonne with high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles, the spokesman added.

