Body Of Drowned Man Retrieved After Three-day Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The divers of Rescue 1122 on Thursday recovered the body of a man, who drowned into the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Khhutti Check post two days ago
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, Mudassir son of Sharif resident of Malazai area of Tank was drowned into CRBC near Khhutti Chack post on Daraban road on Tuesday.
After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 team had started the rescue and search operation through boating and SCUBA diving on the same day. The operation remained continued under the supervision of Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat on the directions of District Emergency Officer Faseeh Ullah for the third consecutive day.
The rescuers retrieved the body on Thursday and handed it over to the heirs.
