KDA Restores Access Amid Heavy Snowfall In Kaghan Valley
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Following the severe winter conditions in Upper Manshera, where Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than three feet of snow, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Friday initiated an extensive effort to restore essential services and infrastructure disrupted by heavy snowfall
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Following the severe winter conditions in Upper Manshera, where Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than three feet of snow, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Friday initiated an extensive effort to restore essential services and infrastructure disrupted by heavy snowfall.
According to the details, the operation was led by KDA Chief Executive Officer Jamal Ahmed and Director General Shabir Khan to reopen major access routes such as the Shogran Road and clear landslide debris and fallen rocks to allow smooth two-way traffic.
Clearing the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road to resume travel between Kaghan and Naran. Ensuring safety and facilitating tourists at popular tourist destinations like Lake Saif-ul-Malook by deploying heavy machinery to remove glacier obstacles.
Providing guidance and support to both residents and tourists who are visiting to enjoy the scenic beauty of Kaghan post-winter season.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM
PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts
80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 2023
Commissioner inaugurates 7 day anti-polio campaign
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APH ..
Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays
Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations
Tunisian imam expelled by France
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
More Stories From Weather
-
NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast1 hour ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD1 day ago
-
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir2 days ago
-
Light rain-thunderstorm, snowfall likely at GB, northeast Punjab, Kashmir3 days ago
-
Rains, snowfall kill six, injure 14 in KP: PDMA3 days ago
-
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan4 days ago
-
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi4 days ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley4 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD7 days ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD10 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh10 days ago