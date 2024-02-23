Open Menu

KDA Restores Access Amid Heavy Snowfall In Kaghan Valley

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Following the severe winter conditions in Upper Manshera, where Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than three feet of snow, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Friday initiated an extensive effort to restore essential services and infrastructure disrupted by heavy snowfall

According to the details, the operation was led by KDA Chief Executive Officer Jamal Ahmed and Director General Shabir Khan to reopen major access routes such as the Shogran Road and clear landslide debris and fallen rocks to allow smooth two-way traffic.

Clearing the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road to resume travel between Kaghan and Naran. Ensuring safety and facilitating tourists at popular tourist destinations like Lake Saif-ul-Malook by deploying heavy machinery to remove glacier obstacles.

Providing guidance and support to both residents and tourists who are visiting to enjoy the scenic beauty of Kaghan post-winter season.

