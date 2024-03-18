Open Menu

15,000 Join Women's Empowerment Race In Addis Ababa

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The women's empowerment-themed five-kilometer road race attracted more than 15,000 participants on Sunday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

The race, held under the theme "Promote investment in women: Accelerate progress," is part of the International Women's Day celebrations and highlights the contribution of Ethiopian women to the country's economic and social development, according to the organizers. International Women's Day is annually held on March 8.

Noting that the world stands at a critical juncture for gender equality, the organizers said as conflicts escalate, climate change progresses and societies become more polarized, women's rights are increasingly under threat or being eroded. They emphasized that standing up for women's rights is now more important than ever.

Guteni Shanko finished the race first in 15 minutes and 40 seconds and was awarded 70,000 birr (about 1,230 U.S. Dollars). This year marks the 21st edition of the road race competition.

