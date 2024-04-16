18 Maoist Rebels Killed In Clash With Indian Security Forces
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 07:32 PM
At least 18 Maoist insurgents were killed Tuesday after a clash with security forces, police told AFP.
The guerrillas died in the remote eastern state of Chhattisgarh, which has seen a number of deadly assaults on Maoist forces this year
Jagdalpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least 18 Maoist insurgents were killed Tuesday after a clash with security forces, police told AFP.
The guerrillas died in the remote eastern state of Chhattisgarh, which has seen a number of deadly assaults on Maoist forces this year.
Bastar district police inspector-general Sundarraj Pattilingam told AFP that all 18 had died in Kanker district, south of the state capital Raipur.
"Three security personnel also received injuries, but they are walking," he added.
Around 70 Maoists have been killed in India this year, according to police figures, the vast majority in Chhattisgarh.
India has deployed tens of thousands of security personnel to battle Maoist rebels across the insurgent-dominated "Red Corridor", which stretches across central, southern and eastern states but has shrunk in size.
The insurgents, who are known as Naxalites and say they are fighting for the rural poor, have carried out guerilla attacks since 1967.
New Delhi has pumped millions of Dollars into infrastructure development into remote areas, and claims to have confined the insurgency to 45 districts in 2023, down from 96 in 2010.
Recent Stories
SMEDA holds interactive session with NIM delegation
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments
SECP publishes report on Pakistan's potential for micro and inclusive insurance
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms
DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park
New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..
OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims
Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani culture, cuisines attract audience at Nowruz festival in China53 minutes ago
-
OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims25 minutes ago
-
Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter25 minutes ago
-
Sydney church stabbing called 'terrorist' act, teen detained1 hour ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart attempt to smuggle 120 Kg of Khat1 hour ago
-
Bayern boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run before Arsenal clash1 hour ago
-
Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe25 minutes ago
-
Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Paris 2024 Games torch relay launched in Olympics birthplace2 hours ago
-
Chinese electronic enterprises plug into African market3 hours ago
-
Milan design fair opens with sustainability and David Lynch3 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says4 hours ago