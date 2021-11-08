UrduPoint.com

About 600 People Declared Dead Or Missing During Floods In China In 2021 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:06 PM

About 600 People Declared Dead or Missing During Floods in China in 2021 - Reports

Nearly 600 people died or went missing due to floods in China from January to October, Pengpai newspaper reported citing the country's ministry of emergency situations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Nearly 600 people died or went missing due to floods in China from January to October, Pengpai newspaper reported citing the country's ministry of emergency situations.

During the 10-month period, 58.9 million people were affected by floods in China, 3.

5 million were evacuated and 203,000 homes were destroyed, while direct economic losses reached 240.6 billion Yuan ($37.6 billion).

On October 11, the ministry of finance and the ministry of emergency situations allocated over $12.4 million for flood control and disaster relief in Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces which, for the past week, have been hit hard by continuous rains and floods.

Related Topics

Flood China Died January October From Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 ..

S.Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 in total

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,343 new COVID-19 infections, 35 ..

Malaysia reports 4,343 new COVID-19 infections, 35 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Afghan health ministry launches nationwide anti-po ..

Afghan health ministry launches nationwide anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes higher Monday 8th Nov, 2021

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday 8th Nov, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Over 2.33 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.33 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

4 minutes ago
 Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in France's ..

Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in France's Cannes - Interior Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.