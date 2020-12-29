UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 170 Terrorists Operating In Egypt's Sinai Given Life Sentences - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:22 PM

Almost 170 Terrorists Operating in Egypt's Sinai Given Life Sentences - Reports

Egypt's military court on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment 168 terrorists for involvement with the Wilayat Sinai terrorist group, which has carried out 63 terror attacks in the Sinai Peninsula and is affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Egypt's military court on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment 168 terrorists for involvement with the Wilayat Sinai terrorist group, which has carried out 63 terror attacks in the Sinai Peninsula and is affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported.

Other 36 Wilayat Sinai members were sentenced to 15 years in jail, the news outlet said, adding that all of those sentenced are accused of creating 43 cells loyal to the IS and committing crimes in the northern part of the peninsula.

The court also sentenced a total of 270 militants to prison terms ranging from three to 10 years and brought charges against 35 suspects.

Several group members were trained in militant camps in Syria, according to the results of the investigation. In addition, terrorists were monitoring the building of Egypt's Ministry of Interior and the country's policy academy in New Cairo, as well as vessels passing through the Suez Canal and several Christian churches with an intent to conduct terrorist attacks there.

In November 2015, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said that the Wilayat Sinai group operating in the Sinai Peninsula was responsible for organizing a terrorist attack on board the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 flight that was heading from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg. The plane crashed over the peninsula, killing all of 217 passengers and seven crew members.

Russia's Federal Security Service later confirmed that the incident was a terrorist attack. Direct flights between the countries were suspended in the fall of 2015 and resumed only in April 2018 after security measures were radically increased at Egyptian airports at Russia's request.

The north of the Sinai Peninsula remains one of the tensest regions in the North African county. Thanks to counter-terrorism measures conducted by the authorities, hundreds of extremists have been killed or detained.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Egypt Jail Suez Cairo St. Petersburg April November 2015 2018 Christian All From Court

Recent Stories

European Union Condemns China for Unfair Trial of ..

1 minute ago

Five variant strain suspected samples under invest ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Greenlight South Korea's Appointment of N ..

4 minutes ago

Nation to never forgive opposition parties for def ..

4 minutes ago

FBI found Beirut port blast caused by 500 tonnes o ..

4 minutes ago

Forbes Names ExxonMobil, Wells Fargo 2020's Bigges ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.