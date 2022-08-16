Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead of Winter

UrduPoint.com

Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said Tuesday that the city administration planned to bring down energy consumption in the German capital by 10% as it looks to save up resources ahead of the cold season

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said Tuesday that the city administration planned to bring down energy consumption in the German capital by 10% as it looks to save up resources ahead of the cold season.

"We made a lot of decisions today as we continue preparing for fall and winter and a looming (energy) crisis...

Our goal is to slash energy consumption by 10%," the Social Democrat told a news conference.

Berlin is the first Federal state, Giffey said, that has a plan on how to save up on energy bills as resources become pricey and hard to come by. Berlin's Senate, its top executive body, has drafted 10 major energy saving initiatives and will now focus on how to support low-income households.

