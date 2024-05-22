Open Menu

Black Farmers In Brazil Changing Views On Coffee Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Black farmers in Brazil changing views on coffee production

Nova Iguaçu/Nova Iguaçu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Raphael Brandao beams with pride as he describes the high-end Brazilian coffee he produces with beans sourced exclusively from Black farmers in a country where many still associate the product with slavery.

The 31-year-old buys his coffee beans solely from farms owned by Afro-descendents and says his goal is to "reverse this logic that Black people" like himself "are mere laborers."

"In my own way, I am trying to make historical reparations," Brandao told AFP at his roastery in Nova Iguacu, a poor suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

Four years ago, he launched his brand Cafe di Preto.

By 2022 he sold 800 kilograms (about 1,700 Pounds), the following year 1.4 tons. This year he hopes to increase that to more than two tons following a 20-percent sales increase in the first quarter alone.

The logo for Cafe di Preto is a raised Black fist clutching a coffee branch, and the different flavor lines are each named after important Black women of Brazilian history.

Related Topics

Poor Nova Iguacu Rio De Janeiro Women From

Recent Stories

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

9 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

9 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

9 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

9 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

9 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

9 hours ago
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

9 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

9 hours ago
 UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Isr ..

UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital

9 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental langu ..

BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination

9 hours ago
 Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL ..

Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final

9 hours ago
 Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

9 hours ago

More Stories From World