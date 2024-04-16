Cambodia's Bicycle Export Down 43 Pct In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Cambodia's bicycle export fell 43 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, said a General Department of Customs and Excise's report on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian country exported bicycles, including electric bicycles, worth 96.9 million U.S. Dollars during the January-March period this year, a decrease of 43 percent from 170 million dollars over the same period 2023.
Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the made-in-Cambodia bicycles had been shipped mainly to European countries, the United States, Britain and Canada, among others.
"The drop was due to global economic slowdown and uncertainties that had resulted in a plunge in purchase orders," he told Xinhua.
Sovicheat said bicycles are one of Cambodia's major manufacturing products for exports after garments, footwears, and travel goods.
There are currently five bicycle factories in the kingdom, all of them are located in special economic zones in Svay Rieng Province's Bavet City on the border with Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
More Stories From World
-
China's railway sector handles over 1 bln passenger trips in Q137 seconds ago
-
Iceland volcano still spewing lava, one month on11 minutes ago
-
UN leaders urge ‘wholesale reform’ of global financial system, end debt crisis1 hour ago
-
Surfing icon Slater, 52, says 'this feels like the end'2 hours ago
-
Bayern boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run before Arsenal clash2 hours ago
-
US House to vote this week on Israel, Ukraine aid bills: speaker2 hours ago
-
Versatile Rodrygo Madrid's low-key weapon at Man City2 hours ago
-
US House to vote on long-delayed Ukraine, Israel aid2 hours ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters block Golden Gate bridge, roads across US3 hours ago
-
Boeing says testing of 787 proves aircraft is safe3 hours ago
-
German Chancellor Scholz meets Chinese President Xi: state media3 hours ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef struggles to survive3 hours ago