Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A total of 18 Peking Opera films are scheduled to be screened from April 16 to May 5 at the China National Film Museum, according to the organizers of the 14th Beijing International Film Festival.

The lineup features classic Peking Opera tales such as "Dragon and Phoenix Bringing Prosperity," "Farewell My Concubine" and "Qin Xianglian.

" These productions showcase diverse roles and performance styles, exemplifying the inheritance and evolution of contemporary Peking Opera art.

Organized by the museum and the China Film Co., Ltd., the screening aims to showcase the achievements of the Peking Opera film project over the past decade and draw more young audiences to feel the essence of Chinese culture.

Wang Xiangrong, the museum's deputy curator, pledged to harness the advantages of the museum in empowering literary classics with modern technologies and help promote Chinese culture.