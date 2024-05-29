Open Menu

England And Pakistan's T20 World Cup Preparations Blighted By Fresh Wash-out

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 01:30 AM

England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) England and Pakistan's Twenty20 World Cup preparations were again dented by bad weather as the third international in Cardiff on Tuesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The woeful scenes in the Welsh capital followed another complete washout in the first of this four-match T20 series at Headingley.

England remain 1-0 up with one to play at The Oval on Thursday after a 23-run win in at Edgbaston but this latest abandonment came just a week before they begin their T20 World Cup title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Rain in Cardiff on Tuesday started to fall steadily an hour before the scheduled 1730 GMT start, with a capacity 15,600 crowd expected at Sophia Gardens.

But the bad weather delayed the toss, with the pitch and square at Sophia Gardens remaining fully covered.

And minutes after a 1910 GMT inspection, the umpires abandoned the match due to a saturated outfield and persistent rain.

The teams will now travel to London for Thursday's finale at The Oval in the hope of one last chance for competitive action ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, start this year's tournament against co-hosts the United States in Dallas on June 6.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather T20 World London Cardiff Dallas Barbados United States The Oval Sophia Gardens June

Recent Stories

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

2 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

8 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

10 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

10 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

11 hours ago
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

11 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

12 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World