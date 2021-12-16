UrduPoint.com

France To Restrict Travel From UK Due To Omicron Surge: Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:16 PM

France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday.

"We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM-TV, saying returning travellers would need a negative test of less than 24 hours, a quarantine enforced on return to France and trips for tourism limited.

