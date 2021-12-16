France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron surge: government

France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday

"We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM-TV, saying returning travellers would need a negative test of less than 24 hours, a quarantine enforced on return to France and trips for tourism limited.