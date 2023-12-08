Open Menu

French Minister Says 'no Plan B' For Tahiti's Olympic Surfing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 02:10 AM

French minister says 'no Plan B' for Tahiti's Olympic surfing

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Thursday ruled out any move of Olympic surfing events away from Tahiti after environmental damage occurred during tests last week.

Questions about the suitability of having the French Pacific island host the competitions were raised after work was put on hold following the damage done to the coral reef at Teahupo'o.

On Friday, a construction barge used to install an aluminium judges' tower in the sea, supposed to reach a height of 14 metres (46 feet), broke more of the beach's corals in a new test.

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson later questioned whether events could go ahead at the site, while officials from two locations on mainland France -- Lacanau on the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux and La Torche, further north in Brittany -- both said they could welcome the event.

But Oudea-Castera rejected the idea of moving the surfing away from Tahiti.

"No, there's no Plan B," she told reporters. "We're on this path which is really the right one.

"We're on the right path to have a new, resized judges' tower" that corresponds to "requests made by locals", she added.

In mid-November, the organisers and the Polynesian government revised their plans with a lighter tower project in order to "limit environmental damage".

The International Surfing Federation (ISA) has welcomed the decision to suspend the work.

Oudea-Castera acknowledged, however, that the test was less than satisfactory.

"There was a test that was obviously not well prepared and could not be conducted properly," she said. "And unfortunately it damaged bits of coral, which is obviously completely regrettable."

"The next test must be meticulously prepared."

Tony Estanguet, the president of the 2024 Olympics organising committee, told reporters that "we all regret the test which went poorly last week".

"Today with the Polynesian government we're trying to find new technical solutions to carry out this work while respecting the environment," he said.

"I've heard these towns which want to apply in case we fail with the Teahupo'o site, but as a partner with the Polynesian government, I want to put all my energy into supporting the Polynesian government to find the best solutions."

The surfing competitions are scheduled for July 27-30.

