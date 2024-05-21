German Prince Faces Trial In Far-right Coup Plot
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A prince, a former MP and ex-army officers will go on trial Tuesday, accused of masterminding a conspiracy theory-driven plot to attack the German parliament and topple the government.
In one of the biggest cases heard by German courts in decades, prosecutors accuse the group of preparing a "treasonous undertaking" to storm the Bundestag and take MPs hostage.
The proceedings at the regional court in Frankfurt are the second of three trials against defendants linked to the putsch plan.
Eight suspected members of the coup plot will take the stand in Frankfurt, as well as one woman accused of supporting their efforts to overthrow Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.
The minor aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, one of the group's ringleaders who will stand trial in Frankfurt, was said to be in line to become the provisional head of state after the current government was overthrown.
The sensational plan, foiled by authorities at the end of 2022, is the most high-profile example of the growing threat of violence from the political fringes in Germany.
The alleged plotters are said to have taken inspiration from "conspiracy myths" including the global QAnon movement and drawn up "lists of enemies".
They also belonged to the German Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) scene -- a group of extremists and gun enthusiasts who reject the legitimacy of the modern German republic.
According to prosecutors, the plotters believed Germany was run by a hidden "deep state" and were waiting for a signal from a fabricated international "Alliance" of governments to launch their coup.
The proceedings in the highly complex case, in which a total of 26 people face trial, are being held across three different courts.
Nine members of the group's "military arm" went on trial in Stuttgart at the end of April, with a third set of proceedings scheduled to begin in Munich in June.
The hearings are being held under tight security, with the trial in Frankfurt hosted in a specially built, multi-million-euro facility.
Among those in the dock next to Reuss will be ex-soldiers Ruediger von Pescatore, Maximilian Eder and Peter Woerner, who are said to have founded the group in July 2021.
The defendants also include several members of a "council" that was to replace the government after the coup, according to prosecutors.
The judge and former MP for the far-right Alternative for Germany Birgit Malsack-Winkemann is said to have been lined up for the justice portfolio.
According to media reports, her access to the parliament building had allegedly allowed the group to scout out the site for their coup.
Michael Fritsch, a former policeman from Hanover, was meanwhile allegedly in line to take over the interior ministry.
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From World
-
Top US banking regulator offers resignation after toxic workplace report5 minutes ago
-
Youth movement: NBA's 20-something stars set to battle in conference finals16 minutes ago
-
Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji26 minutes ago
-
OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson36 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher following US tech gains36 minutes ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA46 minutes ago
-
Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation dramas7 hours ago
-
Ukraine humanitarian aid falling while needs rise: UN7 hours ago
-
Turkish president announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president7 hours ago
-
Pope sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran7 hours ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA8 hours ago
-
US offers condolences over Raisi death9 hours ago