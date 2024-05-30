Open Menu

Highlights Of President Xi's Opening Speech At China-Arab States Cooperation Forum's Ministerial Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Highlights of President Xi's opening speech at China-Arab States Cooperation Forum's ministerial meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

- China-Arab relations - a model for world peace and stability

Observing that peaceful relations come from mutual respect and lasting security is built on fairness and justice, Xi said China, together with the Arab side, would respect the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the independent choice of every nation and the reality formed in history. He said they will strive together for solutions to hotspot issues that uphold fairness and justice and sustain peace and security, CGTN reported.

- China to host 2nd China-Arab States Summit in 2026

The China-Arab relations have been scaling new heights since the beginning of the new century, Xi said, adding that China was satisfied with the progress since the first China-Arab States Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2022. He announced that China would host the second summit in China in 2026, which would be another milestone in China-Arab relations.

- Resolving Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The Chinese president made it clear that justice should not be absent forever, and commitment to the two-state solution should not be wavered at will.

He said,"China firmly supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. It supports Palestine's full membership in the UN, and supports a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference."

Xi said that on top of the previous 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance, China would provide an additional 500 million yuan ($68.96 million) of assistance to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support post-conflict reconstruction. China would donate $3 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in support of its emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

-Building China-Arab community with a shared future

In his speech, Xi laid out five frameworks of cooperation with the Arab side to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future: a more dynamic framework for innovation, an expanded framework for investment and finance cooperation, a more multifaceted framework for energy cooperation, a more balanced framework for mutually beneficial economic and trade ties, and a broader framework for people-to-people exchanges.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Palestine China Gaza Riyadh Beijing Jerusalem Progress Saudi Arabia December From Refugee Top Million Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

47 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From World