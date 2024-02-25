Open Menu

Hundreds Protest In Senegal Demanding New Election Date

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Hundreds protest in Senegal demanding new election date

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Several hundred people demonstrated in Dakar on Saturday calling on the president to set a date to elect his successor before his term ends on April 2.

President Macky Sall has faced uproar since he postponed the vote that was scheduled for February 25, triggering one the West African nation's worst political crises.

The Constitutional Council overturned the delay and called last week for the vote to be held "as soon as possible".

But Sall appears in no hurry.

He has put off a decision on the date until after he talks to political and social actors from Monday. He said Thursday night that he hoped to reach an agreement by late Tuesday.

That has left the Senegalese people in the dark as to when they will be able to vote, and created a political clamour for the elections to take place soon.

Saturday's protest saw hundreds answer the call of the F24 opposition grouping to gather on a sandy open space in a popular quarter of the capital.

"We want elections", protesters chanted, draped in national flags. "Macky Sall dictator."

"I am demonstrating for one thing: the release of (jailed opposition leader Ousmane) Sonko," 34-year-old refuse collector Ibrahim Niang told AFP.

In an apparent move to pacify public opinion, Sall has said he would consider provisional releases, pardons or an amnesty law for opposition figures including Sonko and his deputy Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is also in jail.

According to Sall, in power since 2012, he delayed the election because of disputes over the disqualification of potential candidates and concerns about a return to unrest seen in 2021 and last year.

Most of the 20 candidates for president and a large civil society collective have announced they will refuse to take part in the talks Sall intends to stage.

"We oppose all proposals for dialogue and demand that a date be set before April 2," Boubacar Camara, among the group of 16 candidates, said Friday.

Related Topics

Election Protest Vote Jail Civil Society Dakar February April Dictator All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

6 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

8 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

9 hours ago
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

11 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

13 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

13 hours ago

More Stories From World