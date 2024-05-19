Hyderabad Finish Second After Last IPL League Match Washed Out
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the IPL league stage in second behind table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders after they beat Punjab Kings by four wickets on Sunday.
Former champions Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, edged out Rajasthan Royals for second spot on net run-rate after the final league match between Rajasthan and Kolkata was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Guwahati.
Chasing 215 for victory, Hyderabad, who are already among the top four teams to have made the play-offs, depended on Abhsihek Sharma's 66 to reach the target with five balls to spare at their home.
"We've had a lot of fun and played some really great cricket," said Cummins. "It's satisfying and exciting (to be in the play-offs)."
Kolkata and Hyderabad will face each other in the first qualifier on Tuesday with the winner moving to the final on May 26 in Chennai.
The loser will have another shot at making the final when they play the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier.
Third-placed Rajasthan, who have been winless in their last five matches, will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.
Left-handed Abhishek, who has been a breakout young Indian star in this edition with 467 runs including three half-centuries, took charge after Travis Head departed for a first-ball duck.
"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him," Cummins said of his team's player of the match. "It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners."
He reached his 50 in 21 balls and hammered five fours and six sixes in his 28-ball blitz to set up the chase.
