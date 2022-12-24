UrduPoint.com

Italy's Draghi Says Only Putin Can End Conflict In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Saturday that despite positive changes in communication channels over the Ukraine crisis, the prospects for peace are difficult and only Russian President Vladimir Putin can put an end to conflict.

"My government has always sought peace and tried to facilitate possible mediation: for example, what was done with the grain blocked in Black Sea ports. However, only Putin can put an end to these hostilities," Draghi said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Rome has consistently provided comprehensive support to Ukraine, along with its allies from G7, the European Union and NATO, demonstrating that "Italy can be a leading country in Europe," the former prime minister emphasized.

He added that Italy's policy regarding support for Kiev and sanctions against Russia was carried out despite previously close ties between Rome and Moscow.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has adopted a law prohibiting any talks.

