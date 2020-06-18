Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had not expressed any grievance, in their recent phone conversation, over Russia's assistance to foreign nations amid the coronavirus pandemic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had not expressed any grievance, in their recent phone conversation, over Russia's assistance to foreign nations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Borrell said back in April, in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, that Russia and China were providing humanitarian aid to other countries only in a bid to secure geopolitical supremacy. Apart from that, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova accused Russia and China earlier in June of spreading disinformation on the pandemic.

"He has not expressed any objections against us and the People's Republic of China in connection with the coronavirus response," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.