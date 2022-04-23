UrduPoint.com

Loyalists Turn On Sri Lanka PM As Protest Pressure Grows

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 23, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM as protest pressure grows

Sri Lanka's beleaguered prime minister came under increased pressure to step down on Saturday, as staunch allies broke ranks and backed street protests calling for resignations over a worsening economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's beleaguered prime minister came under increased pressure to step down on Saturday, as staunch allies broke ranks and backed street protests calling for resignations over a worsening economic crisis.

Media minister Nalaka Godahewa announced his support for the thousands outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office who are demanding he and other members of his family relinquish power.

Sri Lanka is suffering its most painful economic downturn since independence in 1948, with months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

The crisis has sparked nationwide protests, with angry demonstrators camped outside Rajapaksa's office for more than two weeks.

Under pressure, the president dropped two of his brothers -- Chamal and Basil -- and nephew Namal from the cabinet this month, but protesters rejected the changes as cosmetic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Independence Family From Cabinet

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

7 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

7 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

9 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.