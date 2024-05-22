Open Menu

More Australians To Be Evacuated From New Caledonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

More Australians to be evacuated from New Caledonia

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) More Australians will be evacuated from New Caledonia on Wednesday, the Federal government confirmed Wednesday.

Pat Conroy, minister for the Pacific, confirmed that approximately 100 more Australians who became stranded in New Caledonia when flights were grounded earlier in May amid civil unrest will be repatriated on a French flight from Noumea to Brisbane.

Eighty-four Australians arrived in Australia on board two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flights on Tuesday night after the federal government received permission to evacuate citizens from the French territory in the South Pacific.

Approximately 300 Australians in New Caledonia had registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to be evacuated, leaving over 200 awaiting repatriation after the first flights.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Noumea May From Government

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

14 hours ago

More Stories From World