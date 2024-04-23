More Than 50,000 Displaced By Clashes In Northern Ethiopia: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) More than 50,000 people have been displaced by clashes in a disputed area in northern Ethiopia, the United Nations said, as the international community expressed concern about the violence involving fighters from rival regions.
"The number of people displaced by the armed clashes in Alamata Town, and Raya Alamata, Zata and Ofla... since 13/14 April has reached more than 50,000," the UN said late Monday, citing local authorities in the disputed area, which is claimed by Tigray and neighbouring Amhara.
"The humanitarian situation is dire, with thousands of women and children in need of broad humanitarian support to survive," it added.
Amhara forces occupied Raya Alamata in southern Tigray during a two-year war between Ethiopia's government and regional Tigrayan authorities.
Under a peace deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and Tigrayan authorities, Amhara forces -- which backed Federal troops during the conflict -- were due to withdraw from Raya Alamata after the agreement was signed in Pretoria in November 2022.
Neither the federal government nor Tigrayan authorities responded to AFP requests for information. It is impossible to verify the situation on the ground independently as media access to northern Ethiopia is heavily restricted.
Reports of the fighting have sparked alarm among the international community, with the embassies of several nations including the United States, Japan, Britain and France on Saturday calling for dialogue and urging the "de-escalation and protection of civilians".
During the war, Amhara forces occupied and remained in control of western Tigray, a disputed region that is claimed by both regions.
Amhara, Ethiopia's second most populous region, has been wracked by clashes since April 2023, when the federal government's decision to dismantle regional forces across the country triggered clashes.
Amhara nationalists, who already felt betrayed by the Tigray peace deal, said the move would weaken their region.
Recent Stories
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
More Stories From World
-
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests43 minutes ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake53 minutes ago
-
Trump faces contempt hearing for comments on witnesses1 hour ago
-
Malaysia military helicopters crash, killing 101 hour ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning in southern Guangdong: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Asia hit hardest by climate, weather disasters in 2023:UN1 hour ago
-
Murray buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers, Knicks stun Sixers1 hour ago
-
Musk lashes Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos1 hour ago
-
In world first, Venice to trial day tickets1 hour ago
-
Highest-level rainstorm warning issued in south China's Guangdong1 hour ago
-
Rwandan LGBTQ fashion designer plans comeback after arrest1 hour ago
-
EU lawmakers to greenlight new spending rules3 hours ago