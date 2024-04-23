Musk Lashes Australian Order Demanding X Remove Stabbing Videos
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Tech bad boy Elon Musk on Tuesday vowed to challenge demands that his social media platform X take down videos of a recent Sydney church stabbing.
Australia's Federal Court on Monday gave the platform 24 hours to remove videos of an Assyrian bishop being slashed in the head during a recent attack.
Australia's eSafety Commission had sought the court injunction saying X ignored earlier removal notices.
Musk lashed out at the watchdog Tuesday, saying the content had already been removed for users in Australia.
"We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA."
As the deadline approached, the videos were not available to users in Australia, except for those using a VPN or other location-masking service.
Musk claimed Australia was trying to enforce a global ban.
"Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet," the billionaire posted on X.
- 'Absolutely disgusting' -
The matter will return to court this week, where a judge will decide whether to extend the interim injunction.
A third hearing will follow where eSafety Commission lawyers will seek a permanent injunction and civil penalties against X, a spokesperson told AFP.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lashed out at Musk, who he described as an "arrogant billionaire" who "thinks he's above the law".
"The idea that someone would go to court for the right to put up violent content on a platform shows how out-of-touch Mr Musk is," Albanese told public broadcaster ABC.
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie called for Musk to be thrown in prison, saying he had "no conscience" and his behaviour was "absolutely disgusting".
"Quite frankly the bloke should be jailed," she said.
- 'Toxicity and hate' -
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was allegedly slashed in the head and chest by a 16-year-old suspect last week, sparking a riot by followers of the Assyrian Christian church in western Sydney.
Video of the bloody attack, which spread widely on social media platforms, has been blamed by Australian authorities for feeding tensions in the community.
Australia has spearheaded efforts to hold the tech giants accountable for what their users post online, under its groundbreaking "Online Safety Act" passed in 2021.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- has been fighting a series of legal skirmishes with X, attempting to hold the platform accountable for violent and disturbing content.
She has raised concerns in the past about a spike in "toxicity and hate" on the platform following Musk's takeover.
A spokesperson for the commission said Tuesday it had also asked other companies, including Google, Snap and TikTok, to remove the footage -- which they had done.
"While it may be difficult to eradicate damaging content from the internet entirely, particularly as users continue to repost it, eSafety requires platforms to do everything practical and reasonable to minimise the harm it may cause to Australians and the Australian community," the spokesperson said.
The watchdog recently slapped X with an Aus$610,500 (US$388,000) fine for failing to demonstrate how it is combatting child sexual abuse content.
University of New South Wales law professor Rob Nicholls told AFP the church stabbing case would test new legal waters.
The eSafety Commission had issued take down orders in the past, and social media giants had always complied. "We haven't seen this before," he said.
"It is not as if Australia is unique in having a take down regime associated with content. Most social media businesses have built infrastructure to deal with a take down notice."
"Perhaps what we need to do is fine tune the law," Nicholls said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
More Stories From World
-
Trump faces contempt hearing for comments on witnesses8 minutes ago
-
Malaysia military helicopters crash, killing 108 minutes ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning in southern Guangdong: weather agency8 minutes ago
-
Asia hit hardest by climate, weather disasters in 2023:UN8 minutes ago
-
Murray buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers, Knicks stun Sixers8 minutes ago
-
In world first, Venice to trial day tickets9 minutes ago
-
Highest-level rainstorm warning issued in south China's Guangdong9 minutes ago
-
Rwandan LGBTQ fashion designer plans comeback after arrest29 minutes ago
-
EU lawmakers to greenlight new spending rules2 hours ago
-
Kim oversees North Korea's first 'nuclear trigger' drills3 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear high-stakes Trump immunity claim3 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake3 hours ago