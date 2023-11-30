(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Four years after startling the car world with designs for the Cybertruck, Elon Musk is set Thursday to mark the arrival of Tesla's iconoclastic take on the American pickup.

Musk has scheduled an event at Tesla's Austin headquarters to mark the first deliveries to customers of the Cybertruck, whose design to some has evoked a futuristic, sometimes dystopian future akin to "Blade Runner" or "Mad Max.

The belated debut comes as other automakers have delayed capital investments due to sluggish demand for electric vehicles. Tesla itself has undertaken numerous price cuts, even as its share price has stayed lofty.

"This is an important launch for Musk and the Tesla brand," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives in an email to AFP.