Open Menu

New Venezuela Law Punishes Support For Sanctions With Heavy Jail Terms

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 08:30 AM

New Venezuela law punishes support for sanctions with heavy jail terms

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Venezuela's congress on Thursday passed a law punishing support for international sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro's regime with up to 30 years in prison.

"Anyone who promotes, instigates, requests, invokes, favors, facilitates, supports or participates in the adoption of coercive measures... will be punished with imprisonment of 25 to 30 years," the law states.

The legislation provides for fines of over $1 million for violations and bars political leaders who fall foul of it from holding elected office for 60 years.

It also provides for similar punishments for anyone who supports, or participates in, "armed or forceful actions" against the Caribbean country.

The law's adoption comes a day after the United States slapped sanctions on 21 top Venezuelan security and cabinet officials, accusing them of a campaign of repression after Maduro's bitterly contested reelection.

Maduro claims to have won a third six-year term in July 28 elections which the opposition says he stole.

The socialist strongman ignored calls to release detailed polling numbers to back up his victory claim, which triggered large-scale protests in Venezuela.

The unrest ended with 28 dead, almost 200 injured and around 2,400 demonstrators arrested.

On Tuesday, the G7 group of industrialized nations -- United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, Britain, Japan and France -- said they considered opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia the rightful winner of the election.

The United States had already said on November 19 it recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela's legitimate "president-elect."

The law passed Thursday's was seen as a response to another round of US sanctions currently in the works.

On November 19, the US House of Representatives passed the BOLIVAR act, which bars US Federal agencies from conducting business with the Maduro regime or its associates. It still needs passage by the Senate and President Joe Biden's signature for it to become law.

Caracas reacted angrily to the House action, saying the bill would violate the United Nations Charter.

After Venezuela's last disputed elections in 2018, which were also tainted by allegations of fraud, then president Donald Trump placed Venezuela under an oil embargo.

But he failed in his bid to dislodge Maduro from power.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Senate United Nations Business Canada France Oil Trump Germany Caracas Italy Japan United States Venezuela July November Congress 2018 From Cabinet Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

10 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

10 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

10 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

10 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

10 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

10 hours ago
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

10 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

10 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

10 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

10 hours ago
 Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

11 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World