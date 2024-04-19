Open Menu

Oil Jumps, Equities Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Oil prices rallied and equities fell Friday.

The reports followed another batch of data indicating the US economy remained in rude health and compounded concerns that the Federal Reserve will hold off cutting interest rates this year or even hike them again.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $83.85 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.1 percent at $88.10 per barrel

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.7 percent at 37,068.35 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.

0 percent at 16,224.14 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,065.26 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,825.73

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.40 Yen from 154.67 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0643 from $1.0645

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2429 from $1.2438

Euro/pound: UP at 85.64 pence from 85.57 pence

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 37,775.38 (close)

-- Bloomberg news contributed to this story --

