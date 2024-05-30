- Home
Pak Sat MM-1 Communications Satellite Launch Another Chapter In Pak-China Space Program: Ambassador Hashmi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Thursday said that launch of a multi mission communications satellite was yet another significant milestone in Pakistan's space program and another chapter in space cooperation between Pakistan and China
China successfully launched the multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket, with the launch taking place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan today.
The satellite has entered its planned orbit.
The launch was the 524th mission of the Long March rocket series.
At the launch site of Multi Mission Communication Satellite in Xichang with @betterpakistan & Chairman SUPARCO. Yet another significant milestone in space programme & another chapter in space cooperation, the ambassador posted on social media platform X formerly known as twitter.
Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Chairman of SUPARCO and other senior officials were also present at the site of launch in Xichang, China.
