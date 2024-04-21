Pakistan Makes Case For Infrastructural Development To Achieve SDGs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Pakistan has called for the development of infrastructure connectivity to fortify global resilience and promote sustainable development, especially in developing countries.
Ambassador Munir Akram made the call in his capacity as co-chair of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Infrastructure Investment, while delivering a statement during the U.N, General Assembly's Sustainability Week in New York, on the theme: “Informal dialogue on building global resilience and promoting sustainable development through infrastructure connectivity.”
"The achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and our climate goals requires a major transition to sustainable infrastructure – in energy, transport, housing, communications and industrial and agricultural production and consumption," the Pakistani envoy said, noting that this was recognized in the ‘Just Energy Transition’ document adopted at COP-28.
"Yet," he said, "public and private investments in sustainable infrastructure are not commensurate to realize either the SDGs or the climate goals, pointing out that a majority of developing countries do not have the public resources to finance infrastructure investments nor are they able to secure sufficient private investment.
To achieve a ‘just transition’, he called for mobilizing significantly larger concessional finance to mitigate country and project risks, enhance credit quality, improve financing terms and thus incentivize private infrastructure investment in the developing countries.
In this regard, Ambassador Akram cited the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which said there was a funding gap of $2.5 trillion annually in infrastructure, two-thirds of which is in the developing countries.
"Cumulatively, for a 1. 5°C Scenario, financing needs for clean energy are estimated to be about USD 4.3 trillion per year up until 2030, increasing thereafter to USD 5 trillion per year up until 2050," he said, pointing out that investment in renewable energy only reached USD 0.5 trillion in 2022, the majority concentrated in developed countries.
The Pakistani envoy also underscored the need to create a pipeline of viable and bankable projects in the developing countries which can attract public and private investments.
Pakistan, he said, advocates the establishment of a public-private entity under UN auspices to help developing countries formulate and structure such a pipeline of viable infrastructure projects utilizing the UN country offices.
"Such a public private entity could bring together all stakeholders – recipient and donor countries, development institutions and the private sector; develop a template for national and international regulatory frameworks and develop de-risking measures to incentivize private investment in developing countries and present the projects for financing to the appropriate public and private sources of investment capital."
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
One dead, seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Shouguang Vegetable Science and Technology Expo1 hour ago
-
World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines opens in China1 hour ago
-
Bill to ban TikTok in US moves ahead in Congress2 hours ago
-
US House passes bills to aid Ukraine, bolster Taiwan, threaten TikTok ban2 hours ago
-
Women journalists bear the brunt of cyberbullying2 hours ago
-
Doctors cite unmedicated mental illness in Sydney mall attack2 hours ago
-
Las Vegas casino unions preparing to take on Trump again2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores2 hours ago
-
Maldives votes in the shadow of India-China rivalry2 hours ago
-
Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers, and Knicks, T'Wolves, Cavs win NBA playoff openers2 hours ago
-
Slovenia's umbrella doctor weathers the economic storm2 hours ago