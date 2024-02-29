Open Menu

Paris Olympic Village Ready On Time As Confidence Grows

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

The organisers of the Paris Olympics took possession of the newly built athletes' village on Thursday on schedule, reinforcing growing confidence that they will be ready for the Games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The organisers of the Paris Olympics took possession of the newly built athletes' village on Thursday on schedule, reinforcing growing confidence that they will be ready for the Games.

At an inauguration ceremony in northern Paris, chief organiser Tony Estanguet received a symbolic key for the complex in front of VIPs including President Emmanuel Macron.

The roughly 40 low-rise tower blocks will house around 14,000 people over the course of the Olympics, which kick off on July 26, and another 9,000 during the Paralympics afterwards.

The handover target of March 1 for the crucial piece of Olympics infrastructure was exceeded by a day, with all sides keen to stress that the construction work was finished on time and only marginally over budget.

"It's a demonstration that we have honoured our commitments," Macron told reporters after meeting workers who he said should be "proud" of taking part in what he called "the adventure of a century".

The village was a major test of whether the Paris Games could avoid the pitfalls of past editions.

Related Topics

Century Budget Paris March July Olympics All

Recent Stories

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

4 minutes ago
 Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

4 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

4 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

8 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

9 minutes ago
 The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

44 minutes ago
20th annual sports day held at University of Veter ..

20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..

9 minutes ago
 S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in Janu ..

S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January

9 minutes ago
 With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's ..

With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities

9 minutes ago
 Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 1 ..

Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week

1 minute ago
 China Focus: China's top 10 science advances in 20 ..

China Focus: China's top 10 science advances in 2023 released

1 minute ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

1 hour ago

More Stories From World