Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 09:25 PM

PM meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expresses condolences

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed condolences on the tragic death of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed condolences on the tragic death of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

The prime minister underlined that President Raisi was a visionary leader who manifested steadfast dedication to serving his country and people.

Recalling late President Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan in April 2024, the prime minister highlighted his commendable role in further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the Iranian brethren and sisters at the critical juncture in history and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the Government and the people of brotherly Iran.

He expressed the resolve to continue the vision of late president for strengthening of the bilateral relationship and trade between the two countries.

He said that President Raisi’s contributions for the unity of Muslim Ummah as well as for the besieged people of Gaza would be etched in history.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that they appreciated the sentiments of the Government and the people of Pakistan in the critical time and expressed gratitude to them.

He reiterated that Iran accorded importance to its ties with Pakistan and would continue the vision of late president in that regard.

The prime minister invited the Supreme Leader to visit Pakistan.

