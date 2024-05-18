Poland To Spend Over 2.3 Bn Euros To Fortify Eastern Border: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Poland will spend over 2.3 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) to fortify its eastern border, the EU's eastern flank, against potential enemies, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.
"We have taken the decision to invest 10 billion zlotys for our security and above all to secure our eastern border," he said, calling the project an "eastern shield".
Poland's eastern border includes Belarus, Ukraine and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
"The reinforcement of 400 kilometres (about 250 miles) of border with Russia and Belarus will be an element of dissuasion, a strategy to push back the war at our frontiers," he said, adding that the work had not started.
Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Warsaw has staunchly backed Kyiv and been a transit route for arms being supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.
Warsaw has also modernised its army and raised defence spending to four percent of GDP, one of the highest in the European Union.
It has also acquired billions of Dollars of military equipment, mainly from the United States and South Korea.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Slovak PM shooting suspect arrives in court1 hour ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor1 hour ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years2 hours ago
-
China helps preserve museums, heritage sites in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry3 hours ago
-
'Dad's going up in a rocket!' French businessman set for launch3 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges removal of curbs on transfer of new technologies to developing countries3 hours ago
-
Dow finishes above 40,000 for first time as rally pauses in Europe3 hours ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify3 hours ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor4 hours ago