Politically Charged Cannes Heads To Awards Night
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday after a politically charged edition full of blood and feminism.
Emotions ran high on the final day of screenings, when Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof premiered his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" after escaping a prison sentence in his home country just days before the festival.
"The Iranian regime... is in a panic that our stories will be told. It's absurd," Rasoulof told reporters at the festival on Saturday.
It was among 22 entries competing for the Palme d'Or, the top prize of the world's leading film get-together.
Attention now turns to the jury, led by "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and including actors Omar Sy and Eva Green, which will deliver its verdicts at the closing ceremony late Saturday.
Among the favourites is a highly original musical about a Mexican narco boss having a sex change, "Emilia Perez", by French director Jacques Audiard, who already has a Palme d'Or under his belt.
Critics also loved "Anora" by US indie director Sean Baker, a raw and often hilarious story about a New York erotic dancer who strikes gold with a wealthy client, only to face the wrath of his Russian oligarch parents.
Its star, 25-year-old Mikey Madison, is a serious contender for best actress.
So is comeback queen Demi Moore after rave reviews for her "fearless" performance in "The Substance", an ultra-gory horror film about the pressures women face to maintain bodily perfection as they age.
Directing legend Francis Ford Coppola was spotted at the festival early Saturday, suggesting he may pick up an award later for his Ancient Roman fable "Megalopolis".
Anticipation was sky-high before the festival for his decades-in-the-making epic: could he recreate the 1970s magic of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now", when he twice won the Palme d'Or?
But critics were deeply divided over whether it was a profound end-of-life philosophical statement or an incomprehensible mess.
- 'Powerful indictment' -
There was a notable paucity of meaty roles for men this year.
Many expect Ben Whishaw -- one of Britain's best character actors, and the voice of Paddington Bear in the popular family films -- to take the prize for "Limonov: The Ballad" in which he plays a dissident Soviet poet.
One of the few other standouts was Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in "The Apprentice", a surprisingly nuanced biopic about the ex-US president's formative years.
Trump's team called it "garbage" and vowed to sue over its depiction of him raping his wife.
A late dark horse is "All We Imagine as Light", the first Indian entry in 30 years.
It is a poetic monsoon-set portrayal of two nurses who have migrated to Mumbai, described as a dreamlike five-star "triumph" by The Guardian.
It seems almost guaranteed that Rasoulof will get some sort of prize for "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", which tells the story of a court investigator whose family life is torn apart by the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests that convulsed Iran in 2022-23.
Critics described it as a "deeply upsetting masterwork" (IndieWire) and a "powerful indictment of Iranian oppression" (The Hollywood Reporter).
Rasoulof, who has been imprisoned in the past for his uncompromising films, was facing a new eight-year prison sentence and fled the country, announcing his escape just one day before Cannes started last week.
Recent Stories
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
More Stories From World
-
Cummins eyes another title as Hyderabad face Kolkata in IPL final3 minutes ago
-
Parties bus voters across South Africa to pack stadiums13 minutes ago
-
Parties bus voters across South Africa to pack stadiums42 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine52 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive53 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike kills two Hezbollah fighters in Syria: monitor1 hour ago
-
Italy to resume funding for UN agency for Palestinian refugees2 hours ago
-
Atalanta star Lookman headlines Nigeria World Cup squad2 hours ago
-
Masood Khan condoles Iranian president, foreign minister's death in recent helicopter crash3 hours ago
-
Chile arrests firefighter, official accused in blaze that killed 1374 hours ago
-
Colombia prosecutors charge ex-president Uribe with witness tampering4 hours ago
-
Pak Envoy invites Chinese, in'l enterprises to invest in STZs, UAV sector in Pakistan4 hours ago