Premier League announces record £6.7bn ($8.45bn) domestic TV deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The English Premier League announced on Monday a record £6.7 billion ($8.45 billion) domestic television rights deal for four years starting in 2025/26.

The current contract has been reported to be worth £5 billion over a three-year cycle.

"The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League," the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters said.

"And is a testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world's most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week."

Broadcasters Sky sports and TNT Sports have retained their rights to show live matches, with Amazon missing out.

BBC Sport and its Match of the Day highlights programme is also part of the new deal.

"As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming," Masters said.

"We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

"Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages," he added.

For the first time, all matches outside of those scheduled for 3pm on Saturdays will be screened live.

A debate is ongoing about whether the blackout of television coverage in the 3pm slot should be lifted for the women's game.