Putin Warned Biden Against Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that possible new sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine may result in severing relations between Russia and the United States, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, Biden warned Putin about new financial, military and economic sanctions against Russia in case of the escalation in tensions along its western borders.

"Our president clearly responded that this would be a big mistake that of course may result in the full severance of relations," the Kremlin aided said.

He added that such sanctions would have serious consequences and expressed hope this would not happen.