Open Menu

Qatar PM Says Re-evaluating Israel-Hamas Mediation Role

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 11:58 PM

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas after suffering criticism, its prime minister said on Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas after suffering criticism, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

"Qatar is in the process of a complete re-evaluation of its role," Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told a Doha news conference.

"There is exploitation and abuse of the Qatari role," he said, adding that Qatar had been the victim of "point-scoring" by "politicians who are trying to conduct election campaigns by slighting the State of Qatar".

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks aiming to secure a truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The mediators had hoped to secure a ceasefire before the start of Ramadan, but progress repeatedly faltered without any cessation of hostilities during the Muslim holy month, which ended last week.

Earlier Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed said negotiations had stalled.

"We are going through a sensitive stage with some stalling, and we are trying as much as possible to address this stalling," the Qatari premier said.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas' political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the US, has rebuffed frequent criticism of its mediation from Israel including by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday the Qatari embassy in Washington issued a statement rebuking Democratic lawmaker Steny Hoyer over his calls for Qatar to exert pressure on Hamas to secure a hostage release.

Fears have grown of the months-long war in Gaza spilling over into a regional conflict after Iran's first-ever direct attack on its arch-foe Israel this weekend.

The Qatari premier said Doha had "warned from the beginning of this war against the expansion of the circle of conflict, and today we see conflicts on different fronts".

"We constantly call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop this war," he added, saying the people of Gaza faced "siege and starvation" with humanitarian aid being used as a "tool for political blackmail".

The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,170 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's military has waged a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that has killed 33,899 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Palestinian militants seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages during the October 7 attack on Israel, but dozens were released during a week-long truce in November.

Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 who are presumed dead.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Militants Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Washington Egypt Gaza Qatar Doha Progress Circle United States October November Women Muslim From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

1 minute ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

7 minutes ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

8 minutes ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

8 minutes ago
 Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

25 minutes ago
Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

25 minutes ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

25 minutes ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

36 minutes ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

28 minutes ago
 Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complic ..

Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World