Roscosmos Says This New Year Celebration With 10 People In Space Most 'Crowded' Ever

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Roscosmos Says This New Year Celebration With 10 People in Space Most 'Crowded' Ever

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) The 2021/2022 New Year celebration became the most "crowded" ever in space, as seven people rang in the new year on board the International Space Station (ISS) and three on the Chinese station Tiangong, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"The 2022 was celebrated in near-Earth orbit by ten earthlings: seven on the International Space Station and three on the Chinese Tiangong Space Station. This was the most crowded New Year's celebration in orbit in the history of world manned space exploration," Roscosmos said in a statement published on its website.

According to Roskosmos, 83 people have met New Year on the ISS over the past 21 years, and some of the cosmonauts and astronauts did it more than once. Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov celebrated four New Years in orbit - 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

Astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hai, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and ESA astronaut Mathias Maurer work on board the ISS, Hai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu on Tiangong space station.

