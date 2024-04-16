Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels authorities set off a political firestorm Tuesday by ordering the shutdown of a controversial gathering of hard-right European politicians, in a move denounced by the Belgian prime minister as "unacceptable"

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Brussels authorities set off a political firestorm Tuesday by ordering the shutdown of a controversial gathering of hard-right European politicians, in a move denounced by the Belgian prime minister as "unacceptable".

Keynote speakers at the "national conservatism" conference included the eurosceptic populist Nigel Farage and Britain's former interior minister Suella Braverman, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scheduled to address the two-day gathering on Wednesday.

Farage's speech went ahead amid swirling rumours the event was about to be shut down, followed by Braverman, who took the stage despite police entering the venue to notify organisers of a ban.

France's far-right former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was later barred by police from entering the venue to deliver an address on migration.

"I think it's absolutely monstrous," Farage told reporters after wrapping up his address.

"This is the complete old Communist style where if you don't agree with me, you've got to be banned, you've got to be shut down," said the Brexit figurehead.

Emir Kir, mayor of the Brussels district of Saint-Josse where the venue is located, said on Facebook he issued a ban in order to "ensure public security" -- with protesters vowing to target the venue.

He said the far-right -- which is predicted to surge in EU-wide elections taking place in June -- was "not welcome" in the city.

But Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo slammed the move as "unacceptable" and said the Belgian constitution guaranteed freedom of speech.

"Banning political meetings is unconstitutional. Full stop," the liberal leader wrote on X.

A spokesperson for Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the decision "extremely disturbing".

Despite the order, the conference limped on through Tuesday afternoon with police refraining from forcing out the participants, but also blocking new attendees from entering.

Organisers said they were challenging the mayor's decision in court and it remained unclear if the gathering would be forced to shift location for its second day or be held at all.

Orban -- who will also be attending a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels starting Wednesday -- vowed "we will not give up" as he railed against the authorities in the Belgian capital.

"I guess they couldn't take free speech any longer," he wrote on X.