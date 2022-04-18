Russia Expels Several Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russia is expelling several employees of the Bulgarian embassy, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On April 18, ambassador of Bulgaria in Russia (Atanas) Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry declaring employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this measure is response to Sofia's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats.