UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels Several Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia Expels Several Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russia is expelling several employees of the Bulgarian embassy, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On April 18, ambassador of Bulgaria in Russia (Atanas) Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry declaring employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this measure is response to Sofia's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sofia Bulgaria April From

Recent Stories

Two shot dead, child dies on road

Two shot dead, child dies on road

6 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve t ..

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 SECP organizes awareness session for registered in ..

SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

7 minutes ago
 Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' dema ..

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their re ..

7 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals res ..

Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

7 minutes ago
 New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.