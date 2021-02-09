UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian An-12 Plane Has Accident On Iturup Island, Nobody Injured - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:14 PM

Russian An-12 Plane Has Accident on Iturup Island, Nobody Injured - Military

A Russian military transport plane An-12 had an accident during landing on the island of Iturup, part of the Kurils in the Russian Far East, because of a broken chassis, but nobody was injured, the regional military said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A Russian military transport plane An-12 had an accident during landing on the island of Iturup, part of the Kurils in the Russian Far East, because of a broken chassis, but nobody was injured, the regional military said Tuesday,

According to the press service of the Eastern Military District, the plane had been on a scheduled flight, which was carried out in difficult weather.

"Nobody is injured among the crew or the passengers," the press service said, adding that the plane did not have any major damage.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Weather Russia

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves 40 % increase in salaries ..

13 minutes ago

Porton Down Lab Creates Fake Finger to Test How SA ..

29 seconds ago

Xi supports establishing university in Hungary by ..

31 seconds ago

No indication of Covid-19 virus in Wuhan before De ..

33 seconds ago

S.African NGO Slams Acquittal of Ex-Minister Over ..

4 minutes ago

PMC takes notice of illegal activities in medical ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.