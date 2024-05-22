Open Menu

Saudi Praises European Countries' Recognition Of Palestinian State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Saudi praises European countries' recognition of Palestinian state

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Saudi Arabia praised the decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday to recognise a Palestinian state and called on other countries to do the same.

The foreign ministry "expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the positive decision taken by the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Ireland to recognise the sisterly State of Palestine," according to a statement posted on X.

"The kingdom appreciates this decision issued by friendly countries, which affirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and calls on the rest of the countries to quickly make the same decision."

The Gulf kingdom, home to islam's holiest places, has long positioned itself as a champion of the Palestinian cause and has never recognised Israel.

