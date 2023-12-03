(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The eighth Shanghai International Poetry Festival opened on Saturday in Shanghai, with Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate and Nigerian poet, winning the festival's Golden Magnolia Award.

More than 20 poets from over 10 countries and regions are attending the festival and joining discussions on poetry in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

"In the current high-tech era, with rapid development in AI, we must pay attention to how AI and the humanities converge, explore how AI will assist literature and poetry creation, and re-examine the relationship between humankind and AI," said Zhao Lihong, chairman of the art committee of the Shanghai International Poetry Festival and deputy head of the Shanghai Writers' Association.

"We also hope to connect the world with poetry, and fully express the vitality and charm of Chinese culture," Zhao said.

Chinese and foreign poets who have been invited to the Shanghai International Poetry Festival will participate in poetry recitals, dialogues and literary discussions over the four days.