Shanghai International Film Festival To Feature French Film Week
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A French film week will be held as a part of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, scheduled from June 14 to 23, organizers told a press conference on Tuesday.
As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, the event is curated to showcase the charm of contemporary French movies, said the organizers.
According to the press conference, this year's festival will feature a sci-fi film week centering around artificial intelligence. The event is expected to provide audiences with a diverse cinematic experience of AI-themed classics and recent releases.
In addition, the sci-fi film week will host special forums to explore how the development of artificial intelligence can propel the film industry forward.
