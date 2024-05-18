Slovak PM Shooting Suspect Arrives In Court
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Pezinok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The suspect charged with the attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived Saturday in a court that will decide on pre-trial detention, an AFP video journalist said.
The man, identified by Slovak media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, shot Fico after a government meeting on Wednesday.
An AFP video journalist at the penal court in Pezinok northeast of the capital Bratislava said several police cars had driven into the court's premises.
news channel TA3 also reported the suspect was brought to the court.
Cintula fired five shots at Fico and hit him four times -- including in the abdomen -- as the prime minister was walking towards his supporters after a government meeting in the central Slovak mining town of Handlova on Wednesday.
Fico was taken to hospital by helicopter and underwent five hours of surgery.
"If the shot went just a few centimetres higher, it would have hit the prime minister's liver," Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told TA3.
Fico, in office since his centrist populist Smer party won a general election last autumn, had another two-hour surgery on Friday.
"The patient is conscious now, his condition is stable, but he is still in intensive care. His condition is really serious," said Miriam Lapunikova, director of the Roosevelt Hospital in the central Slovak city of Banska Bystrica.
The Pezinok court is considering a prosecutor's request made Friday that Cintula be placed in pre-trial detention after he had been charged with a premeditated murder attempt.
Recent Stories
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
More Stories From World
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan8 minutes ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor8 minutes ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years28 minutes ago
-
China helps preserve museums, heritage sites in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry2 hours ago
-
'Dad's going up in a rocket!' French businessman set for launch2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges removal of curbs on transfer of new technologies to developing countries2 hours ago
-
Dow finishes above 40,000 for first time as rally pauses in Europe2 hours ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify2 hours ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor3 hours ago
-
Golf No. 1 Scheffler fires 66 after arrest on 'chaotic' day at PGA3 hours ago